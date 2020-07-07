Bucks Top Rox 5-1

The Rox lost 5-1 at Waterloo Monday night to drop to 2-2 on the season. St. Cloud scored a first inning run on a RBI single from Jack Kelly but Waterloo scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning and 2 more in the 3rd. The Bucks added an insurance run in the 6th inning. Kelly finished with 2 of the 5 St. Cloud hits. Nick DeSalvo started the game on the mound for the Rox. He allowed 2 earned runs in 2 innings to take the loss. Nate Peterson replaced DeSalvo and threw 3 innings with 1 earned run allowed.

The Rox will play at Waterloo again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05 with Evan Hughes calling the play-by-play.