Brewers Come Back To End Twins’ Streak At Six

The Milwaukee Brewers got a late home run from Orlando Arcia to beat the Twins 5-4 Monday night at Target Field. The loss snaps the Twins' six-game winning streak.

Arcia's blast off of Minnesota reliever Taylor Rogers completed Milwaukee's comeback after the Brewers fell behind 4-0 in the second inning.

Byron Buxton hit a three-run home run off of Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez in the second inning, and Max Kepler finished 2-4 in the loss.

The Twins and Brewers will wrap up their two-game series Tuesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 on AM 1240, WJON.