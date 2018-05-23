Brainerd Beats Rocori Tuesday

The Brainerd Warriors beat the Rocori Spartans 4-2 Tuesday night in Cold Spring. The Spartans fall to 13-4 overall, and 8-3 in the Central Lakes Conference, with the loss.

Brainerd scored a pair of runs in the top of the third inning to take a 2-0 lead. Warriors second baseman Colin Kleffman singled home Hunter Wicklund from second base, and Alex Haapajoki's base hit scored Kleffman to give Brainerd the early edge.

The Warriors would add two more runs in the top of the seventh inning on a Haapajoki double that plated Kleffman and Max Boran.

The Spartans mounted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning but came up a couple runs short. Mason Primus led off the inning with a single and Jack Steil doubled down the left field line to put runners on second and third base with no outs.

Matt Waletzko came through for Rocori with a two-run single to make the score 4-2, but the next Spartan batter grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Brandon Gill went the distance for Rocori, allowing four runs on ten hits and two walks while striking out five. McCale Peterson earned the win for Brainerd after pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three Spartans.

Rocori will wrap up the regular season with a game at Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday night. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

ROCORI

Thielen 0-3

Primus 1-3, R

Steil 2-2, R

Waletzko 2-3, 2RBI

Schroeder 0-3

Gill 0-3

Ruegamer 0-1

Schmidt (PH) 0-1

Koshiol 0-2

Brady Klehr 0-2