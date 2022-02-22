Boys Hockey Section Playoffs Moved to Wednesday

The boys hockey section 5A and 8AA playoffs involving St. Cloud area teams will be played Wednesday and not Tuesday due to the wintry weather. The games scheduled Wednesday:

5A Quarterfinals

#8 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #1 Little Falls, 7pm

#5 River Lakes at #4 Monticello, 7pm

#7 Princeton at #2 Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm

#6 Mora/Milaca at #3 Cathedral, 7pm

8AA Quarterfinals

#7 Sartell-St. Stephen at #2 Roseau, 7pm

#6 Bemidji at #3 Elk River, 7pm

#9 Brainerd at #1 Moorhead, 7pm

#5 STMA at #4 Buffalo, 7pm