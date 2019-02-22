Boys Hockey: Sartell vs Alexandria Preview

The Sartell Sabres will take on the Alexandria Cardinals in the second game of a boys hockey doubleheader at the MAC Saturday night. The Sabres are the #2 seed in Section 6A, while the Cardinals come to town as the #3 seed.

#3 Alexandria vs #2 Sartell - 7 PM

About the Cardinals : Alexandria dispatched #5 Fergus Falls 6-1 Tuesday at Runestone Community Center... Zach Wosepka paced the win with a pair of goals... Cards outshot the Otters 38-18, including a 16-6 margin in the second period... Alexandria won 44 of 54 faceoffs... Alexandria is 19-5 this season.

About the Sabres : Sartell beat #7 Prairie Centre 8-2 Tuesday at Bernick's Arena... Jack Henneman scored four goals and added an assist in the win... The Sabres out-shot the North Stars 50-9, including a 27-3 margin in the second period... Sartell is 18-7 this season.

Recent History : The Sabres won the teams' only matchup 1-0 on January 3rd at Runestone... Michael Webster scored the game's only goal early in the second period... Cole Bright made 27 saves to earn the shutout...The Cardinals blanked Sartell 4-0 in last year's 6A semifinal.

Players to Watch : (Regular season stats)

ALEXANDRIA : Senior forward Ben Doherty (22 goals-21 assists-43 points), Junior forward Caleb Strong (16-24-40), Senior forward Jack Westlund (17-21-38), Senior goaltender Bailey Rosch (14-5, 1.92 GAA, .919 SV%).

SARTELL : Senior forward Jack Hennemann (18-22-40), Senior defenseman Connor Kalthoff (11-21-32), Senior forward Maddux Hagy (11-13-24), Senior goaltender Cole Bright (8-6, 2.77, .890).