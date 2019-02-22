Boys Hockey: Cathedral vs River Lakes Preview

The Cathedral Crusaders will take on the River Lakes Stars in the first game of Saturday's boys hockey playoff doubleheader at the MAC. The Crusaders are the top seed in Section 6A, while River Lakes earned the #5 seed.

#5 River Lakes vs #1 Cathedral - 4 PM

About the Crusaders: The Crusaders crushed Breckenridge 11-0 Tuesday night in the quarterfinals... Nate Warner led CHS with a hat trick and three assists in the win... The Crusaders peppered Breckenridge with 65 shots, including 28 in the second period... Cathedral is currently 22-4 on the season.

About the Stars : River Lakes upset #4 Little Falls 2-0 Thursday night at Exchange Arena... The Stars got goals from Cam Lemke and Ethan Howard... Goaltender Blake Vogt made 18 saves for the shutout in net... The Stars are 14-12 this season.

Recent History : The Crusaders beat River Lakes 7-2 at the Granite City Showcase in late December... The Stars actually led the game 2-1 late in the first period, but Cathedral scored two goals in the last 1:35 of the first... Cathedral outshot the Stars 41-13... Cathedral beat RL 9-1 in last year's semifinal

Players To Watch :(Regular season stats)

CATHEDRAL - Junior forward Blake Perbix (18 goals-41 assists-59 points), Junior forward Jack Smith (24-29-53), Junior forward Nate Warner (11-11-22, missed time due to injury), Senior goaltender Noah Amundson (17-4, 1.98 GAA, .907 SV %).

RIVER LAKES - Junior forward Logan Stellmach (21-17-38), Junior forward Griffin Duininck (14-14-28), Senior goaltender Blake Vogt (10-7, 2.45, .891).