Boys and Girls Hockey Events This Week in St. Cloud/Sartell

Both St. Cloud and Sartell are hosting high school hockey tournaments this week. The Granite City Showcase boys hockey event starts Thursday at the Municipal Athletic Complex December 26 and continues through December 28. Sartell is hosting a girls hockey holiday tournament at Bernicks Arena Thursday-Saturday.

Granite City Showcase:

12/26

Monticello vs. Sauk Rapids - 11:30 AM

Bemidji vs. Crush - 1:45 PM

Cloquet vs. Luverne - 5:00 PM

Mankato East vs. Cathedral 7:15 PM

12/27

Luverne vs. Monticello - 11:30 AM

Mankato East vs. Sauk Rapids - 1:45 PM

Bemidji vs. Cathedral - 5:00 PM

Cloquet vs. Crush 7:15 PM

12/28

Luverne vs. Sauk Rapids 11:30 AM

Bemidji vs. Monticello 1:45 PM

Cloquet vs. Mankato East 5:00 PM

Crush vs. Cathedral 7:15 PM

Sartell Girls Holiday Tournament

12/26

Hutchinson vs. Princeton, 3pm

Northern Lakes vs. New Ulm, 5pm

Litchfield vs. St. Cloud Crush, 7pm

12/27

Princeton vs. Sartell-Sauk Rapids, 3pm

New Ulm vs. Litchfield, 5pm

St. Cloud Crush vs. Northern Lakes, 7pm

12/28

Sartell-Sauk Rapids vs. Hutchinson, 12pm

Northern Lakes vs. Litchfield, 2pm

St. Cloud Crush vs. New Ulm, 4pm

Princeton vs. Hutchinson, 6pm