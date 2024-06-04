Boys and Girls Golf Section 6-2-A Meet Gets Underway

The Cathedral Boys Golf team has a three-shot lead over Pequot Lakes after the first day of the Section 6AA Meet, posting an excellent team score of 303. Luke Herker paced the Crusaders with a 73 and Vince Gebhardt shot 75 for Cathedral.

Get our free mobile app

The Cathedral Girls Golf team finished 7th overall at the section meet with a team score of 410. Albany's Sophia Anderson is in 3rd place individually at +5, Katelyn Hoff of Albany is tied with 6th at +11. Cammy Sand of Cathedral posted a 94 to advance to day two individually. The final round begins at 8am this morning at Blackberry Ridge.