Boston Beats Berrios, Twins Wednesday

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Wednesday night at Fenway Park to even their series at a game apiece. The Twins are now 86-53 on the season, 5.5 games ahead of Cleveland in the AL Central Division.

Twins starter Jose Berrios was roughed up in his start, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks. Berrios, who at one point was 10-5 with a 2.80 earned run average, is now 11-8 with an ERA of 3.78.

Eddie Rosario's two-run home run in the eighth inning accounted for the Twins' runs.

The Twins and Red Sox will wrap up their three game series Thursday night in Boston. The game can be heard on WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30.