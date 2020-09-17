Bombas Pace Twins In Wednesday Win

The Minnesota Twins beat the White Sox 5-1 Wednesday night in Chicago. The Twins are now 31-20 and two games behind the Sox for first place in the American League Central division.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi lasted just 3.1 innings in his first start since August 21st, allowing one run on two hits, but the bullpen shut out Chicago the rest of the way.

The offense was provided by Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario, who each hit home runs in the win for Minnesota.

The Twins will look to leave Chicago with a split of the four game series when they take on the White Sox at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. The game can be heard on WJON.