Bomba Squad Batters Brewers

The Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2 Wednesday night at Miller Park. The Twins are now 12-7 on the season.

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton continued his recent tear with a pair of home runs to lead the offense, while Miguel Sano added a 440 foot home run in the win.

Kenta Maeda picked up his third win of the season for Minnesota with 6.2 innings of work in which he allowed just two runs.

The Twins will take Thursday off before beginning a series with the Kansas City Royals Friday night. Twins baseball can be heard all season long on WJON.