Body Discovered in Alley in Brooten

BROOTEN (WJON News) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in an alley in Brooten in western Stearns County.

Police say the body was found on Thursday around 1:20 p.m. in an alley behind Western Avenue.

The death remains under investigation. Police say there are no public safety concerns.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

The cause of death has not been revealed. Their name has not been released pending notification of family members.

No other information has been released yet.

Assisting the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department were the Brooten Fire Department, Glacial Ridge Ambulance Service, and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

