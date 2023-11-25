Body Discovered in Alley in Brooten
BROOTEN (WJON News) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in an alley in Brooten in western Stearns County.
Police say the body was found on Thursday around 1:20 p.m. in an alley behind Western Avenue.
The death remains under investigation. Police say there are no public safety concerns.
The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.
The cause of death has not been revealed. Their name has not been released pending notification of family members.
Get our free mobile app
No other information has been released yet.
Assisting the Belgrade/Brooten Police Department were the Brooten Fire Department, Glacial Ridge Ambulance Service, and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Chain Link Fence Installed Along Highway 10 in St. Cloud
- National Average Gas Prices Fall for 9th Straight Week
- November Ending on a Frigid Note in Minnesota
- Minnesota Christmas Tree Farms Ready for a Busy Season
- Country Music's Aaron Tippin Coming to St. Cloud