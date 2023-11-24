Two People Hurt in Crash on Highway 23 in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in St. Cloud.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and 14th Avenue Southeast.
A car driven by 66-year-old Donald Suave of Mora was going west on the highway while a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Daniel Dols of St. Cloud was going south on 14th Avenue.
Dols was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Suave had non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported to the hospital.
