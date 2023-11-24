Registration Open – MN Organic Conference in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Registration is open for the 2024 Minnesota Organic Conference at the River’s Edge Convention Center on January 11th and 12th.

Organizers say the event will feature more than 30 breakout sessions in areas like crop production, dairy, livestock, marketing, and business.

This year’s keynote speakers are Daphne Miller, a family physician and research scientist, and Carolyn Olson, an organic farmer and agricultural advocate from Cottonwood, Minnesota.

Early-bird prices remain in effect until December 1st. One-day, two-day, and student registrations are available.

For more information, or to register, find the details here.

