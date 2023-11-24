Central MN Business Ready for Shop Small Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The one-day celebration of everything small business returns the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Shop Small Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express to help support small businesses during the Great Recession. Since then, it’s grown to an annual event that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates will generate $184 billion in sales.

Ashley Green owns Green Thumb Etcetera in downtown St. Cloud. She says shopping small means you’re investing in your community.

You're investing in a dream, you're investing in your community, and it just helps create those little unique, delightful things about a town. You're participating in the local culture by spending your dollars where you live.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce says businesses across Central Minnesota will participate in the event, offering specials and discounts to bring shoppers into their shops. Tyler Bevier is the Director of Downtown Planning and Development at the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. He says shopping small means you can see the impact of your shopping firsthand.

(You can) see the benefit of your direct spending downtown. When I pick up a local flower bouquet or go to the tea shop or a restaurant, I can really see that benefit of the dollars are recycled back into the community.

Shop Small Saturday has become an annual event observed in all 50 states, and the U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing the event.

