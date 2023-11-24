Explore Minnesota Launches First-Ever Pop-up Shop

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Explore Minnesota's first-ever pop-up shop is open.  It launched earlier this month and will be open through Monday.

Minnesota fans can shop Minnesota-centric merchandise including apparel like hoodies, shirts, and hats.

All products bought through the site will arrive by mid-December.

Explore Minnesota says a portion of the profits will go back into the mission of supporting Minnesota's economy through marketing, partnerships, and storytelling.  Tourism in 2019 generated $1.1 billion in state sales tax and employs nearly 276,000 workers.

