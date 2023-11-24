ROCORI Falls To Hutchinson In Class AAAA Football Championship Game

The Hutchinson Tigers beat the ROCORI Spartans 14-6 in the Class AAAA football championship game at US Bank Stadium Friday night. The Spartans season ends with a record of 10-3.

Hutchinson scored the only points of the first half when Charlie Renner ran in a touchdown from three yards out with just over two minutes left in the second quarter to make the score 6-0 at the break.

The Spartans opened the second half with a two play, 67 yard touchdown drive to tie the game at six. Hutchinson scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a Renner run with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The title is the seventh in school history for the Tigers, who finish the season 11-2.