Why There Are Yellow Hydrants in St. Cloud

The majority of hydrants in St. Cloud are red fire hydrants. Recently St. Cloud has added some blue hydrants along Cooper Avenue and there are also yellow fire hydrants in some locations in the city.

St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel explains the blue hydrants were installed along Cooper because the city installed a 24 inch transmission main as part of that project. She says that transmission main will take water and bring it to their future drought storage reservoir that they will have on the southwest side of St. Cloud. She anticipates more blue hydrants to be added along Cooper Avenue south of where the currents ones are located.

Hodel explains yellow hydrants in St. Cloud are for private use. She says private hydrants and utilities will be yellow. The fire department would have access to both the red and yellow hydrants. She says these yellow hydrants tend to be in large single family home developments. Hodel indicates the city specifies that yellow hydrants are included in some developments with the developer.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy Hodel it is available below.