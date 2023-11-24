Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles Soar To Class AA State Football Championship

The Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles are state champions for the second time in school history after beating Barnesville 24-6 in the Class AA state football championship Friday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Eagles also won the Class AA title in 2005 with a 21-7 win over Caledonia at the Metrodome.

The Eagles took a 6-0 lead with 7:52 left in the first quarter when Nolan Geislinger found Wyatt Moehrle with a seven yard touchdown pass before a scoreless second quarter.

Eden Valley-Watkins outgained Barnesville 121-97 in total yards in the first half. The Eagles posted 87 rushing yards and 34 passing yards, while the Trojans ran for 76 yards and passed for 21.

The Eagles scored a pair of third quarter touchdowns to take an 18-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Geislinger made it 12-6 with a 36 yard touchdown run with 4:06 left in the quarter to cap a four play, 64 yard drive.

The Eagles ran their lead to 12 points when Geislinger found Moehrle for another touchdown, this one a 55 yard strike right down the middle to cap a two play, 64 yard drive.

Barnesville struggled to get momentum in the passing game and were intercepted on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter while trying to mount a comeback. The Eagles turned one of those turnovers into a 22 yard touchdown pass from Geislinger to Moehrle to make the score 24-6 with just under five minutes left in the game.

Eden Valley-Watkins had four interceptions, with three of them by Nolan Hagg- tying a Prep Bowl record.

Geislinger finished 7-13 for 111 yards and three passing touchdowns while also running for over 100 yards and a touchdown as well. Moehrle ended up with five catches for 92 yards and three touchdowns, while also leading the team in tackles defensively.