Blue Sox Assisting at Miracle League Game

The St. Cloud Blue Sox will be assisting at a Miracle League game Tuesday September 3. The Blue Sox players will be helping with things like assisting the players around the bases, playing catch with the teams before the game, and encouraging the kids as they play ball. The Miracle League is a baseball league for disabled children, started in part by Harmon Killebrew. The field in St. Cloud is at Whitney Park.

The Blue Sox are also planning their evaluations for the 2020 season Sept 21st from 10 am to noon, and Sept 24th, 6pm to 8pm at Whitney Park fields 5 and 6. NO fees to tryout! Kids ages 7 to 15 are encouraged to attend. More information located here.