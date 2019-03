St. Ben's basketball downed St. Olaf 72-53 last night in St. Joseph. The Blazers led by 8 at halftime and weren't challenged in the 2nd half.

St. Ben's was led in scoring by Annie Dittberner with 13 points and Sidney Schiffler added 12 points for the Blazers.

St. Ben's improves to 13-7 and 9-4 in the MIAC. St. Ben's will play Bethel in Arden Hills Saturday at 1pm.