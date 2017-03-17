Big Lake Beats Rocori For Trip To Tourney

The Big Lake Hornets overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to beat the Rocori Spartans 67-61 Thursday night at Halenbeck Hall in the Section 5AAA championship game. The Hornets advance to their first boys basketball state tournament in school history.

Derek Thompson led the Spartans with 22 points, including 17 in the first half, and Sam Olson added 21 points for Rocori in the loss. Austin Miller led Big Lake with 24 points.

Rocori led 38-27 at the half but saw the Hornets rattle off nine straight points to start the second half before pulling ahead late.