Best Shot? This Artist Was Just Spotted At The Timberwolves Game

How often do you see a famous person at a Minnesota sporting event that you attend? I've been to many, and rarely, if ever, have I seen someone outside of the players that is famous.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

However, if you happened to be at the Minnesota Timberwolves game last night when they took on the San Antonio Spurs, you may have seen up-and-coming country star Jimmie Allen in the audience.

Jimmie is in town as he is opening for Country Music Superstar Carrie Underwood tonight, Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 at The Target Center.

WHO IS JIMMIE ALLEN?

Jimmie Allen has really taken the country music scene by the tails lately. Opening for Carrie Underwood we are expecting him to play some of his most current hits, like 'Best Shot' and 'Make Me Want To.'

In case you didn't know, Jimmie Allen was actually on the television music series American Idol, Jimmie Allen became close friends with Scotty McCreery, with whom he went on tour in 2011.

Jimmie was also named The Country Music Association Award New Artist of the Year in 2021 and was the first American Idol Alum since Carrie Underwood to be nominated for Best New Artist, so those people who are going to the show will see the two American Idol champs on the same stage. Go, Jimmie! We know that Jimmie is a trailblazer for black country artists everywhere!

