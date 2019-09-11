Berrios Pitches Twins Past Nats Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 Tuesday night in the first game of a three-game series at Target Field. The Twins are now 89-55 on the season and remain five games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central standings.

Jose Berrios excelled in his start for Minnesota, tossing seven shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four. Sergio Romo and Trevor May combined to pitch the final two innings and complete the shutout.

The game was scoreless until the seventh inning, when Mitch Garver hit a two-run home run, his 30th of the season.

Minnesota will host Washington again Wednesday night in Minneapolis. First pitch is set for 6:40 on WJON.