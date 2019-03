St. Ben's basketball won their 2nd straight Wednesday night 63-56 over Gustavus. St. Ben's led 30-19 at halftime and held on in the 2nd half. The Bennies were led in scoring by Megan Thompson with 15 points and Maddie Schmitz added 13 points.

St. Ben's shot 49 percent from the field and improves to 7-7 overall and 3-4 in the MIAC. The Bennies host St. Olaf Saturday at 1pm.