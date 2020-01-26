Bennies Fall to Knights 66-49

The College of St. Benedict basketball team struggled to get their offense moving in Saturday's loss to the Carleton College Knights.

The Bennies fell behind early in the game and never really caught back up. Carleton outscored CSB 23-10 in the first quarter to take a big lead. The Bennies closed the gap to eight points before the Knights stretched it back out to 11, 33-22 at the half.

In the second half of play, CSB was never within more than 10 points of Carleton. The Knights outscored the Bennies 16-10 in the third and both teams netted 17 in the final frame before CSB's struggle ended in a 66-49 loss.

Megan Thompson led the way for the Bennies, scoring 12 points, three steals, and two rebounds. Madison Doran added 10 points and Hannah Johnson finished with nine.

The Bennies fall to 8-9 and 4-8 MIAC. They will visit St. Peter on Wednesday to take on Gustavus Adolphus College at 7:00 p.m.