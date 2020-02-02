Bennies Blow Buzzer-Beater, Fall to Hamline

The College of St. Benedict basketball team was not able to close out the final seconds of a close game against Hamline University on Saturday.

The Bennies got off to a good start, outscoring Hamline 10-4 in the opening quarter. The Pipers rallied in the second, but CSB still held a 17-14 lead entering the break.

The momentum shifted in the third quarter as Hamline outscored St. Ben's to take a 32-28 lead. In the final quarter, the two teams kept things close.

With four seconds remaining the Bennies trailed by three points. Their would-be game-tying buzzer-beater attempt was broken up by the Pipers. Instead of settling the score in overtime, CSB fell 42-39.

Sidney Schiffler and Megan Thompson led the team with 13 points each.

The Bennies fall to 9-10 and 5-9 MIAC. On Wednesday they will travel to Northfield to face St. Olaf at 7:00 p.m.