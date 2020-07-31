Bieber Blanks Twins Thursday

Starting pitcher Shane Bieber stymied the Twins Thursday, leading Cleveland to a 2-0 win over Minnesota at Target Field. The Twins fall to 4-2 on the season, while Cleveland improves to 5-2.

Bieber tossed eight shutout innings, allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out 13. The 13 K's gave Bieber 27 over his first two games of the season, tying the Major League Baseball record set in 1954.

Francisco Lindor's two-run home run in the third inning would be the only scoring between the two teams. Jose Berrios took the loss for the Twins after allowing two runs over five innings of work.

The Twins will look to bounce back Friday when they host Cleveland again at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.