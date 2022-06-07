Becker, Foley Boys Tennis Come Up Short At State Meet

MINNEAPOLIS -- The State High School Boys Tennis Tournament started Tuesday with the team competition.

In the Class "AA" tournament, Becker lost in the quarterfinals 5 to 2 to Mounds View. In the Consolation semi-finals the Bulldogs lost to Edin Prairie 6 to 1.

In the Class "A" tournament, Foley lost in the quarterfinals 6 to 1 to Rochester Lourdes. In the Consolation semi-finals the Falcons lost to Litchfield 6 to 1.

The singles and doubles portion of the tournament starts on Thursday.

In Class "AA" Singles Zach Bengston of Becker and Michael Plombon of St. Cloud Tech are both competing.

In the Class "AA" Doubles Eli Scheideman and Ryan Bengson of Becker are in the tournament.