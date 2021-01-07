Barth Among Rox Set To Return For Third Season

The St. Cloud Rox will have at least three familiar faces back at Joe Faber Field this summer. Infielder Jordan Barth and pitchers Kyle Davis and RJ Martinez will each return for a third season in 2021.

Barth, who attended Rocori High School and currently plays at Augustana, holds six Rox single-season records and is a .317 career hitter in his two seasons in the Northwoods League. Barth was named a NWL postseason all star in both 2019 and 2020.

Martinez is 9-1 over his two seasons in St. Cloud with a 3.22 earned run average. Martinez was named a NWL All Star in the 2019 season.

Davis has appeared in 21 games over the past two years with the Rox, posting a 2.93 ERA with 48 strikeouts in just 30.2 innings pitched.

The Rox will have a new field manager this season in David Bellamy, who takes over for longtime manager Augie Rodriguez. 2021 will be the tenth season for the Rox organization.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.