Bald Eagle Attacks Mariners Player at Twins Home Opener

He just wanted an autograph! Can't blame him for being a big fan! During the singing of the National Anthem at the Twins Home Opener the bald eagle that was meant to flay over the field went a little off course. The bird was supposed to fly to the pitchers mound, and instead flew to Mariners Pitcher, James Paxton. Totally an understandable mistake, pitches mound, Mariners pitcher, same thing. What really surprised me was how well Paxton handled it. It's like he's had eagles land on his shoulder before! He just stayed calm and let the giant patriotic bird sink its talons into his shoulder. Not like he needs that to throw baseballs or anything. The eagle's trainer came to the rescue and got the bird back under control, and the game commenced! Welcome back baseball! We've all missed you. Go Twins!

Video via Kare 11 Facebook Page