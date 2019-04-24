Astros Stop Twins Winning Streak

The Houston Astros beat the Twins 10-4 Tuesday night, snapping Minnesota's winning streak at four games. The Twins are now 13-8 on the season.

Eddie Rosario got Minnesota off to a fast start with a three-run home run in the top of the first inning, but the Twins' bats went quiet for the most part following the early-inning theatrics.

The Astros tied the game with three runs in the fifth inning, followed by a pair of runs in the seventh and four more in the eighth.

The Twins and Astros will meet again Wednesday night in Houston. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.