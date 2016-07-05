A’s Edge Twins 3-1

The Twins lost 3-1 on July 4th to the Oakland Athletics 3-1.  Kendall Graveman threw 6 2/3 innings with just 3 hits, 4 walks and 1 earned run to get the win for the A's.  Ricky Nolasco allowed 4 hits, 2 walks and 3 earned runs in 6 innings to take the loss for the Twins.  Joe Mauer went 2-3 with a run scored for Minnesota.

The Twins are 27-55 and will host Oakland again tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.  Left hander Tommy Millone (0-2) will start on the mound for the Twins and left hander Sean Manaea (3-4) will take the hill for the A's.

