Apollo Swimmer Headed To State

Apollo High School senior swimmer Logan Bakken will compete at the state meet after winning the Section 3A championship in the 100 meter breaststroke. Bakken is the first athlete to represent the Apollo boys swim team at the state meet in over a decade.

Bakken took the section crown with a time of 1:02.65. He will compete in both the 100 meter breaststroke and 200 yard individual medley.

The state tournament is scheduled for February 28th to March 2nd at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.