Apollo Holds On For The Win Tuesday

Sartell -- Apollo holds on for a 81-78 win against Sartell.

Going into the second half Apollo was leading by as much as 13 points. They were looking to keep their foot on the gas and for Sartell they were just looking to start playing great defense and getting their foot on the gas for some offense.

The second half was almost a complete three sixty for both teams. Sartell would go on a 15-0 run to take a two point lead and just like that they were back in the game and got their first lead of the game since the early goings of the first half. Then Apollo started crawling their way back into and soon enough both teams were trading baskets. With less then four seconds left in the game Apollo lead 81-78 with Sartell in bounding the ball trying to get a last second three to tie the game. They got the in bound and the shot off as time expired but the ball bounced off the rim not going in. Apollo holds on for an 81-78 win over Sartell.

With the win Apollo moves to 11-1 on the season and with the loss Sartell moves to 6-5 on the year.

The Player of the Game was Sartell's Gus Gunderson, who finished the game with 35 points.