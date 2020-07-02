Apollo Hires Hamerlinck As Interim AD [PODCAST]

Apollo High School has a new Activities Director in longtime school fixture Peter Hamerlinck, who takes over for Jared Ellerson.

Ellerson is leaving for the same position at Richfield High School after less than a year in St. Cloud.

Hamerlinck, who calls the AD spot at his alma mater his "dream job," has already begun his duties in preparation for the fall sports season. It will look very different this year with the specter of COVID-19 hanging over all plans.

In our conversation, Hamerlinck discusses how he was chosen for the job, the kind of culture he would like to establish with the Eagles, how much input he has in COVID-19 planning at venues and who will fill his massive shoes when it comes to just how much he did behind the scenes at Apollo.

