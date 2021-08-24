Apollo Football Prepares For Bounce-Back Season

The Apollo Eagles finished the 2020 season with an 0-5 record while missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols. However, with a large group of seniors returning to Mischie Field this fall, the Eagles appear poised for a turnaround.

"I remember the resilience of our kids (in 2020)," Apollo head coach Michael Beehler said. "The kids were bummed when all the negative stuff happened but they came back and I am happy that those seniors got a chance to play."

The Eagles took their lumps in 2020 with a fairly inexperienced roster. Coach Beehler says that learning experience will benefit his team greatly in 2021.

"We return a bunch of experienced guys and we are trying to build on that this season," Beehler said. "We put a big emphasis on getting better in the weight room this offseason and becoming a more physical football team."

The Eagles will feature all six of their most experienced offensive lineman this season which should lead to good chemistry up front.

The Eagles will face a tough test in week one when they take on Hutchinson at Michie Field. Beehler says they have been able to focus a lot of time this summer on their week one opponent.

"(Hutchinson) always tries to be more physical than their opponent," Beehler said. "They are a smash-mouth football team, so that's how we attacked every offseason workout.

