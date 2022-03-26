Annandale and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Take First and Second Place

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State High School League 2022 Boys Basketball Tournament wrapped up Saturday and two central Minnesota teams are returning home with top-three finishes.

In Class A, no.2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School dropped a heartbreaker to no. 1 Hayfield High School in the championship game Saturday. The Jaguars led 29-21 at the half, but the Vikings rallied and came out on top 51-49.

In Class AA, No. 3 Annandale High School topped No. 1 Minneapolis North Community High School 60-49 to come away with first place. The Cardinals upset no. 2 Caledonia High School 62-55 on Friday night to advance to the title game.

In Class AAA, no. 2 Princeton High School fell to Mankato East High School 77-74 in the third-place game to finish fourth.

St. Cloud Tech High School made it to the state tournament as well, but was ousted in the first round by DeLaSalle High School and came up short against Mound Westonka High School in the final game of the consolation bracket.

