Amateur Baseball Scoreboard

The Minnesota Baseball Association State Tournament continued this past weekend with a handful of local teams still in the hunt for a state title. Here's a look at the scores for the Central Minnesota teams still standing.

CLASS C

Foley 4, New Prague 0

Foley starting pitcher JT Harren went the distance, allowing just four hits and four walks while striking out 11 to earn the win.

Cold Spring Rockies 12, Buckman 8

The Rockies were led by Austin Dufner's three-home run, seven RBI outburst.

Sartell 1, Gaylord 0

David Deminsky struck out 17 batters to earn the win for the Muskies.

Prior Lake 2, Kimball 1 (12 Innings)

CLASS B

Moorhead Brewers 6, Cold Spring Springers 5

Brewers score two runs in bottom of the 9th to earn win.