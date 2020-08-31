Amateur Baseball Scoreboard
The Minnesota Baseball Association State Tournament continued this past weekend with a handful of local teams still in the hunt for a state title. Here's a look at the scores for the Central Minnesota teams still standing.
CLASS C
Foley 4, New Prague 0
Foley starting pitcher JT Harren went the distance, allowing just four hits and four walks while striking out 11 to earn the win.
Cold Spring Rockies 12, Buckman 8
The Rockies were led by Austin Dufner's three-home run, seven RBI outburst.
Sartell 1, Gaylord 0
David Deminsky struck out 17 batters to earn the win for the Muskies.
Prior Lake 2, Kimball 1 (12 Innings)
CLASS B
Moorhead Brewers 6, Cold Spring Springers 5
Brewers score two runs in bottom of the 9th to earn win.