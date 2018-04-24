Almost Time to Play Baseball at the MAC [AUDIO]

The start of the baseball season at the MAC in St. Cloud was delayed by the weather but the schedule at Dick Putz and Joe Faber Fields is about to start. Operations Director Todd Bissett says both fields are almost ready to play on with Dick Putz Field set to have its first game Wednesday and Faber to have its first game by this weekend at the latest. Bissett says teams that lost games due to weather are actively looking to reschedule games and some could be added this week. Bissett discussed the usual weather below.

Users of the fields include St. Cloud State and high schools that include Tech, Apollo and Cathedral. Bissett says they don't need to do much to get the fields ready.

The Veteran's Golf Course at the MAC is set to open Wednesday.