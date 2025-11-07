Albany Advances In State Volleyball Tournament, Sabres Fall In Consolation

Jim Maurice, TSM

The Albany Huskies are headed to the state semifinals after outlasting Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 3-2 at the Class AAA volleyball tournament at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday.

Albany took the first set 25-12, but the Lakers took the second 25-20. Albany posted a 25-18 win in set three, but again Howard Lake fought back to win the fourth set 26-24.

The Huskies won the deciding fifth set 15-9.

#2-seeded Albany advances to play against #3 seed Chatfield on Friday at 7 p.m..

OTHER AA SCORES 

#3 Chatfield 3, #6 Esko 1
#1 Hawley 3, #8 New London-Spicer 0
#5 New Life Academy 3, #4 Southwest Christian 2

FRIDAY: 

#1 Hawley vs #5 New Life Academy 5 PM
Court 1

#2 Albany vs #3 Chatfield 7 PM
Court 1

 

CLASS AAAA 

The Sartell Sabres fell 3-0 to Rogers in the Class AAAA consolation bracket on Thursday. Set scores were 25-18, 25-22, 25-20.

Gabrielle Schulte led Sartell with ten kills. The Sabres' season ends with a record of 20-14.

 

CLASS AAA 

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will take on Big Lake in a Class AAA consolation bracket matchup on Friday morning. The match is scheduled for a 9 a.m. start time at Grand Casino Arena.

The #4-seeded Storm fell to #5 Cretin-Derham Hall by a 3-1 final score on Wednesday in their quarterfinal matchup.

