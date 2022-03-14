Albany, Becker Girls Basketball At State Tournament
MINNEAPOLIS -- Both Albany and Becker girls basketball teams have qualified for the upcoming Minnesota State High School Girls Basketball Tournaments.
The Becker Bulldogs are the #1 seed in the Class "AAA" tournament. They'll play against Austin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.
The Albany Huskies are the #4 seed in the Class "AA" tournament. They'll play against Rochester Lourdes at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.