Albany Baseball Drops a Pool Play Game at World Series

The Albany 15U baseball team lost 6-4 to Hamilton, New Jersey Monday to drop to 1-2 in pool play at the 15U Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia.

Albany has one pool play game remaining and that will be Wednesday night at 7 p.m. (Eastern Time). Albany will likely need to win that game and get some help to qualify for bracket play which starts Thursday. The tournament wraps up Saturday.