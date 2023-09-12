#6 SCSU Travels to #1 Concordia-St. Paul for Early Showdown
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- There's a big early season volleyball showdown in St. Paul on Tuesday night.
St. Cloud State University, the 6th ranked team in the nation in Division II, is on the road against the top-ranked team Concordia-St. Paul.
This is a rematch of both the 2022 NSIC Tournament Final and the 2022 NCAA Sweet Sixteen match.
The Huskies won the conference tournament final last year and Concordia won the match in the national tournament.
SCSU is 7-1 overall to start the season and dropped one spot in the national from a week ago.
Concordia is 8-0 and moved up to the number-one spot this week.
Seven of the last nine matches between the two powerhouse programs have gone at least four sets with four of those reaching the fifth game.
First serve is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the Ganglehoff Center in St. Paul.
