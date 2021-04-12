SCSU Baseball Weekend Recap

The St. Cloud State Huskies took a series with the University of Sioux Falls this weekend in St. Cloud.

U Of SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 4 SCSU HUSKIES 2 (7 Innings)

The Cougars starting pitcher Keenahn Cole started on the mound, he threw 7 innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Krout threw the final two innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cougars offense was led by Jared Binsfield, he went 1 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice for two RBS’s. Kyle Gulbrandson went 3 for 4 with a double and Zane Butts went 2 for 4 for a RBI. Tyler Cate went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Ryan Bernardy went 1 for 4 and he scored a run.

The Huskies Matt Osterberg a lefty from Coleman, Wisconsin started on the mound, He threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up just four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a personal bests eleven strikeouts. Eli Emerson a freshman righty from Rocori High School threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies collected seven hits, but they were unable to get key back to back hits, they left eleven runners stranded.Tate Wallat from Federal Way, Washington went 1 for 3 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Gamm from East Ridge High School went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice. Drew Bulson a from St. Cloud Tech High School had a pinch hit single for a RBI. Paul Steffensen from Kenal, Arkansas went 1 for 5 with a stolen base. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School went 1 for 2 and he was hit by a pitch. John Nett from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1 for 5 and CJ Breen from Livonia, Michigan was hit by a pitch.

SCSU HUSKIES 9 U Of SIOUX FALL COUGARS 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday April 11th @ Putz)

The Huskies bats come alive, as they collected 13 hits, including a pair of triples and a double. This gave lefty Trevor Koenig great support, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just 3 hits,1 walk and he recorded 8 strikeouts. Mack Larson righty from Tacoma, Washington closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up a hit.

The Huskies offense was led by senior Matt Quade, he went 2 for 3 with a double for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Paul Steffenson a junior, went 2 for 3 with a triple for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Caleb Marquez, a junior, went 1 for 3 with a triple for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a freshman went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Parker Savard a sophomore, went 2 for 4 and John Nett a freshman, went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Max Gamm a junior, went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Lenny Walker a senior, went 1 for 3 with 2 stolen bases and he scored a run. Drew Bulson a freshman went 1 for 2 and he scored a run, Ean VonWald a sophomore, went 1 for 1 and Reid Conlee was hit by a pitch.

The Cougars starting pitcher, Caleb Ditmarson took the loss, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up 5 hits, 7 runs and he walked 3. Their offense was led by Grant Lung, he went 1 for 3 with a RBI and Zane Butts went 1 for 3 with a double. Jared Binsfield went 1 for 3 and Roy Meyer went 1 for 1, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 5 U Of SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 3

(Sunday April 11th @ Putz)

The Huskies took 3 of 4 games from the Cougars with some timely hitting and good defense. Starting pitcher, freshman right hander Tommy Thompson started on the mound. He threw four innings, he gave up 3 hits, 3 walks, 3 runs and he recorded 2 strikeouts. Jack Habeck a freshman lefty, threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the win with a pair of strikeouts. Nick Brauns a junior right hander threw one inning in relief, he gave up 1 hit, 1 walk and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Tupy a freshman lefty, threw the final two innings in relief to earn the save, he walked 3 and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Tate Wallat, he went 1 for 4 with a home run and Lenny Walker went 1 for 2 for a RBI. Parker Savard went 2 for 3 for a RBI and John Nett went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Tyler Schiller went 1 for 3 and he scored two runs and Max Gamm earned a walk and a stolen base. Paul Steffenson was credited with a RBI and he scored a run, Caleb Marquez earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Quade earned a walk.

The Cougars Matt Graham threw a complete game, he gave up 6 hits, 3 walks, 5 runs and he recorded 3 strikeouts. Trey Hubers went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Tyler Blackburn went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Conner King went 1 for 4, with a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Cate went 1 for 4. Ryan Bernardy was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zane Butts was credited with a RBI, Jared Binsfield and Noah Buss both earned walks.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 14th (Putz)

Upper Iowa University

1:30/3:30

Saturday April 17th (Duluth)

U of M Duluth

1:30/3:30

Sunday April 18th (Duluth)

U of M Duluth

12:00