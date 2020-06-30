Town Ball Weekly

cosmin4000

Back for a seventh season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 12 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 7

The Clippers collected nine hits, including four extra base hits, to give their pitcher good support. Lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Xander Willnet threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Heath Kramer threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Gavin Mathies, he went 2 for 4, with a triple and a double for four big RBI’s. Lincoln Haugen went 2 for 3 with a home run for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Veteran lefty, Dan Berg went 1 for 2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Block went 1 for 2 for two RBI,s he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Geislinger went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Carson Geislinger went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Kevin Kramer went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run, Brendan Ashton, earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Armondo Walker earned a walk.

The NIcks starting pitcher, Travis Hansen threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Michael Bautch, he went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Kuechle went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Anderson went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dylan Rausch went 1 for 5 with a stolen base. Damian Lincoln earned two walks, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch he scored a pair of runs. Alex Foehrenbacher was credited with a RBI and Andrew Bautch earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Lincoln went 1 for 1 and scored a run, Sam Zeiher was hit by a pitch and Zach Koltes earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 15 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 6

The Express defeated their Central Valley League foe the Hawks, backed by ten players collected hits for a total of twenty. Michael Hoffman started on the mound for the Express, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and one walk. Andy Dingmann threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tom Pearson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Johnson threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Express were led on offense by eight players that had multi-hit games. Zach Dingmann went 2 for 3 with two doubles, for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jeremy Kuechle went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Veteran Adam Beyer went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brian Marquardt went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs and Max Tibbits went 2 for 2 for a RBI. Ben Johnson and Matt Dingmann went 2 for 5 for a RBI and each scored a run. Joe Pennertz went 3 for 5 and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt went 1 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andy Dingmann went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tom Pearson went 1 for 2 for a RBI. Peyton Pauman earned a walk and he scored a run and Gabe Small scored a run.

The Hawks staring pitcher, Austin Berg threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Olean threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued a pair of walks.

The Hawks were led on offense by Austin Schlangen, he went 3 for 4 for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Berg went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Matt Unterberger went 2 for 3, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jeff Haag went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run, Jordan Kelm went 2 for 5 and he scored a run and Tanner Olean had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 12 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1 (7 Innings)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League foe the Lakers, backed by seventeen hits, and a pair of very good pitching performances. A walk off home run ended the game on the ten run rule. Lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits and he gave up one run. Lefty Ryan Hennen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Rockies offense collected three big doubles, but the high light was Brady Linn’s walk off home run. They were led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 2 for 2 with a double for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Calvin Kalthoff went 4 for 4 for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Sam Distel had a great game, he went 4 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Austin Dufner went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Colin Eskew went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Geislinger went 1 for 3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek had a sacrifice fly and he scored a run, TJ Neu went 1 for 1 and David Jonas earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers Justin Kunkel started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and four walks. Tyler Stang threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits and three runs. Max Fuchs threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one walk. Andrew Schmidt threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hits and two runs.

The Lakers were led on offense by Ryan Wieneke, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Max Fuchs went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Mitch Wieneke and Mitchell Kunkel both went 1 for 3 and Colton Fruth and Tyler Stang both went 1 for 2.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 9 WATKINS CLIPPERS 5

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers, backed by fourteen hits, including five doubles. The Lakers Mitch Ergen started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Wieneke threw 7 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers had five players that had multi-hit games, led by Justin Kunkel, he went 2 for 5 for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Colton Fruth went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Ryan Wieneke went 3 for 5 with two doubles and he scored a run and Tommy Linn went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Ergen went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Andy Linn went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher Dan Berg threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by Kevin Kramer, he went 3 for 5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Dan Berg went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Brandon Ashton went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Heath Kramer earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI and LIncoln Haugen earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Dustin Kramer and Luke Janson both earned walks and he scored a run and Carter Block was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by timely hitting and four arms that did the mound work for the Brewers. JT Harren threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Sam Iten threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Casey Underwood threw one inning in relief, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw two innings in relief to earn the save. He issued one walk, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Luke Harren, he went. 3 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Kenning went 3 for 4 and he scored a run. Sam Iten went went 2 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Isaac Matchinsky went 2 for 5 for a RBI. Reed Pfannenstein went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Klaverkamp went 2 for 3 and he scored a run, TJ Harren went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher, Travis Laudenbach, threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs and he issued a pair of walks. Lefty Zach Laudenbach threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies were led on offense by Nate Gwost, he went 1 for 4 with a home run and Adam Gwost went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice for two RBI’s. Marcus Lommel went 1 for 4 with a double and Dusty Schultzenburg went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a two runs. Aaron Fruth went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Dan Swan and Tyler Bautch both earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League foe and cross town rivals the Stone Poneys with very good pitching performances. Lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Koprek threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns, he went 1 for 5 with a big home run for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Partch went 3 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Adam Schellinger went 2 for 4 for a RBI. Jace Otto went 2 for 5 for a RBI and Andrew Deters went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dylan Notsch earned three walks, Ethan Carlson earned a walk and he scored a run and Riley Ahrndt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The Stone Poneys Quinton Young started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, six walks, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two walks, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Stone Poneys was led on offense by Shawn Lindsay, went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Zack Overboe went 2 for 4 with a double. Pat Dolan went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Kalen Lewis had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brandon Hartung went 1 for 4 and Cooper Lynch scored a run. Dylan Gerdes and Dylan Dezurik both earned walks.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 12 BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 5

The Polecats earned a big win over their Sauk Valley League foe the Yellow Jackets, backed by timely hitting and aided by several walks. Tanner Eckhart started on the mound for Polecats, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Polecats offense was led by Keenan Macek, he went 2 for 2 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Hanson went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs and Calvin Schmitz went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Wyatt Morrell was credited with a pair of RBI’s, had a sacrifice fly, earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jacob Schmitz had a sacrifice, two walks and he was credited with two RBI’s. Jason Axelberg earned three walks, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cole Bovee went 1 for 5 and he scored a pair of runs and Joe Tupy went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Isaac Frandsen was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Jon Affeldt scored a run.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher, Preston Schlegel threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four runs, issued five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Zeus Schlegel threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, issued five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Matthew Chuba threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. Dustin Wilcox threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. Dallas Miller threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Yellowjackets was led by Dallas Miller, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Preston Schlegel went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Sam Dokkebakken went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned walk and he scored a run and Zeus Schlegel went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Tanner Teige earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Holthaus scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 ROGERS RED DEVILS 2

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League foes the Red Devils, backed by timely hitting and good pitching performances. Michael Revenig started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Eli Schaffer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued two walks. Tanner Eckhart threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Keenan Macek, he went 3 for 5 for two RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Isaac Frandsen went 2 for 3 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Joe Tupy went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he had a stolen base and Brayden Hanson went 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jon Affeldt went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Cole Bovee had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Calvin Schmitz went 1 for 5, Michael Revenig was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jacob Schmitz earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Red Devils starting pitcher, Luke Selken threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Hanson threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk Luke Selken went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Ripley went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Eric Simon went 2 for 4, Adam Kruger earned a walk and Logan Kimbler was hit by a pitch.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 12 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2 (7 Innings)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals, backed by eleven hits and some solid pitching. Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Foss threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Sam Keeler, he went 2 or 4 with a double for four big RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier went 3 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Mitch Loegering went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rich Rassmasson went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler was credited with a pair of RBI’s and Joe Ziwicki went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Tyler Midas went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Brandon Buesgens earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher, Tanner Blommer, threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued three walks and he gave up four runs. Lukas Theisen threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lukas Nyberg threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Ben Alvord went 1 for 2 with a double and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 2 for 3 and Joey Atkinson went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Tanner Aleshire went 1 for 3 and Isaac Benesh went 1 for

ST. JOSEPH JOES 7 BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 4

The Joes put up six runs in the second inning and to give their pitchers good support. Joey Atkinson started on the mound for the Joes, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, issued five walks, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one walk and two runs.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Aleshire, he went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Sam Schneider for a RBI. Tanner Blommer went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Andrew Weisser went 1 for 2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joey Atkinson went 1 for 4 and Lucas Theisen went 1 for 2, with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Brandon Bissett earned a walk for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Bloch earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Bissett earned a walk, Lukas Nyberg scored a run and John Huebsch was hit by a pitch.

The Yellow Jackets starting pitcher Sam Dokkebakken threw two innings, he gave up four hits, thee walk, six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two walks, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets offense we led by Dallas Miller, he went 1 for 5 with a home run for two RBI’s. Preston Schlegel went 2 for 5 with two doubles for a RBI and Sam Dokkebakken went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Holthuas went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Trey Teige went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Dustin Wilcox went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Zeus Schlegel went 1 for 2 and Tanner Teige earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 18 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 5 (8 Innings)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Villains, led by fourteen hits, including six doubles to give their pitchers great support. Isaac Benesh started one the mound for the Joes, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lukas Nyberg threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes were led by eleven players that collected hits, Sam Schneider had a good game, he went 3 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Jangula went 2 for 5 with two doubles for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Gill went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Alvord went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Andrew Weisser went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Joey Atkinson went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 1 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Hunter Blommer went 1 for 2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a two runs and Tanner Blommer went 1 for 2, he earned walk and he scored one run. Willie Willats went 1 for 2 and he scored a run, Noah Bissett was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Brandon Bloch earned a walk.

The Villains starting pitcher Austin Haus threw 4 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded strikeouts. Kyle Hayden threw three innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Denne issued a walk, gave up a run and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Bourgeois threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued a pair of walks.

The Villains were led on offense by Eric Fouquette, he went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Nick Dinkel went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ian Jungels went 2 for 2 for two RBI’s and he scored a run Jared Duda went 1 for 3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jacob Dinkel went 1 for 4 and Mitch Gabrelcik went 1 for 4 with a stolen base. Reed Brown earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Jack Denne earned a walk and he scored a run.

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 8 BECKER BANDITS 2

The Villains defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Bandits, backed by ten hits. This gave their starting pitcher, Kyle Hayden a great deal of support, he threw a complete game. He gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Villains offense collected four doubles and a triple, led by Eric Fouquette, he went 2 for 5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Gabrelcik went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Kyle Hayden went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ian Jungels went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Denkel went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored two runs and Luke Schumacher went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Reed Brown went 1 for 1 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Bandits starting pitcher Matthew Moe, threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he issued one walk. Peyton Bigaouette threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits were led on offense by Hunter Stulz, he went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he had two stolen bases. Joe Dolan went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Dalton Fouquette went 1 for 4 with a double. Matt Kranz went 1 for 4, Connor Rolf and Matthew Moe both went 1 for 3.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 14 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4 (7 Innings)

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the River Cats, backed by seventeen hits, to give their starting pitcher a lot of support. Luke Welle started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, issued two walks, gave up four runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Eric Simon, he went 4 for 6 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Luke Selken went 4 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Virnge went 4 for 5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Bryan McCallum went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Sam Ripley went 2 for 6 with a double for two RBI’s and Luke Welle went 1 for 5 for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Bjork earned three walks and he scored two runs, Jose Bue earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Tyler Hanson earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI.

The River Cats NIck Proshek started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ty Carper threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Richard Thompson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Richard Thompson, he went 2 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Callen Henkemyer went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Ty Carper went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Jake Carper went 1 or 3. Adam Smith and Al Smith both went 1 for 2 and Zach Schmidt was hit by a pitch. Izzy Carper earned a walk and Andy Johnson was hit by a pitch.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 19 SARTELL STONE PONIES 7

The Lakers collected twelve hits, with eight players collecting hits, to give their pitchers a great deal of support. The Lakers starting pitcher, Mike Smith threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, six runs, eight walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brett Knudsen threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Blake Brown, he went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Hayden Fassler went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brett Knudsen went 2 for 5 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jake Samuelson went 1 for 3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ryan Janzen went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Justin Hagstrom went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Matt Krepp went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Jordan Golombiecki was credited with two RBI’s, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Faust went 1 for 4, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher, Jeff Amann, threw three innings, he gave up six hits, eleven runs, three walks and he recored six strikeouts. Brandon Hartung issued three walks and four runs and Nate Nierenhausen threw four innings, he gave up three hits, and he recorded three strikeouts. Dylan Gerdes threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued a pair of walks.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Shawn Lindsey, he went 2 for 4 with a home run for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Dylan Dezurik went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and Zach Overboe went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI. Cam Knudsen went 2 for 3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run and Dallas Haugen went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and had a stolen base. Kalen Lewis went 2 for 2, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Jeff Amann went 1 for 2, he earned three walks and he scored a run, Will Kunz went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Patrick Dolan earned a walk and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY

FARMING FLAMES 14 GREENWALD CUBS 3 (7 Innings)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rival the Cubs, backed by fourteen hits, including six players with multi-hits. The Flames starting pitcher, Adam Winkels threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder closed it out, with three innings of relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames were led on offense by Isaac Nett went 2 for 4 with two doubles for two RBI’s and Tylor Schroeder went 2 for 2 with two doubles for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navratil went 2 for 4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Nick Mergen went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a two runs. Will Mergen went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and a walk. Adam Winkels went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Aaron Einyck went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and Cory Fourre went 2 for 4 with a double and scored two runs. Taylor Fourre and Eric Schmidt both earned walks.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Engelmeyer threw four innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Kegan Stueve went 1 for 3 and he scored a a run, Zach Ettel went 1 for 2 and he was it by a pitch and Tyler Hoffman went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Tyler Engelmeyer, Nick Rademacher and Tyler Leukam all earned walks and Levi Feldewerd was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 13 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3 (7 Innings)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County rivals the Grovers back by four extra base hits, to give their pitcher great support. Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw four innings and he recorded two strikeouts to earn the win. Jaylyn Arceneau threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins were led on offense by Jaylyn Arceneau, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Bryan Schlangen went 1 for 2 with a triple and a sacrifice for three RBI’s, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Scott Schlangen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nathan Schlangen went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Scott Lieser was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tanner Arceneau was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Avery Schmitz and Chas Henne both earned a walk and they score a run, Mitchael Schlangen earned a walk and Zach Mority was hit by a pitch.

The Grovers starting pitcher, Jacob Imdieke, three four innings, have gave up seven hits, issued three walk, nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Gabe Schwieters threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued six walks and four runs. Colton Meyer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Grovers were led on offense by Alex Welle, he went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and Colton Meyer went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Jordan Klaphake went 1 for 2 with a double and he scored a run, Kurt Marthaler was credited with a RBI and Andrew Welle scored a run.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 9 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, including five players with multi-hit games. The starting pitcher for the Silverstreaks Ty Reller threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, gave up two runs, issued three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Veteran right hander, Jim Thull threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Silverstreaks were led by Logan Funk, he went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Chad Funk went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Will Funk went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Stangler went 2 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Ty Reller went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Keagan Stangler went 2 for 2 and Tanner Rieland earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI. Joe Stangler earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Hunter Rademacher earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Carter Wessel threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, issued five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Matt Quade, he went 3 for 4 for a RBI and Nick Dingman went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Carter Wessel went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Shane Kampsen went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Trent Wendlandt and Tori Olmscheid both went 1 for 1 and Levi Bast earned a walk and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 6 RICHMOND ROYALS 4

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rivals the Royals, backed by twelve hits and good relief pitching performance. Austin Imdieke threw started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, three runs and he recovered three strikeouts. Payton VanBeck threw seven innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Matt Schmitz, he went 2 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s and Kevin Kuefler went 4 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Illies went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored two runs and Jackson Peter went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Jame Kuefler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Will VanBeck went 1for 2 and he scored a run and Luke VanBeck went 1 for 4.

The Royals starting pitcher, Eli Emerson, threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. DJ Schleicher threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offenses was led by Dalton Thelen, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double for one RBI, he had a stolen base, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde went 1 for 4 with a home run and Logan Aleshire went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI. Cole Schmitz went 1 for 4 for a RBI, Chase Aleshire earned a walk and he scored a run and Justin Schroeder and Mason Primus both earned walks.

RICHMOND ROYALS 11 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals the Lakers, backed by eighteen hits, including four home runs and a pair of doubles. Logan Aleshire started on the mound for the Royals, the threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Larson threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran Blaine Athmann threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by six players with multi-hit games, led by DJ. DJ Schleicher, he went 4 for 4 for two RBI’s. Cole Schmitz went 3 for 5 with two home runs for three RBI’s and Mason Primus went 2 for 5 with a home run for two RBI’s. Logan Aleshire went 1 for 3 with a home run, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Dalton Thelen went 2 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Blattner went 1 for 1 with a double and he scored a run, Dustin Adams went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Klehr was credited with a RBI.

The Lakers, Grant Ludwig started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs and two walks. Tori Olmscheid threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Nick Dingman, he went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and Carter Wessel went 2 for 5 and he scored a a run. Levi Blast went 2 for 4 and he earned a walk and Matt Lieser went 2 for 4. Shane Kampsen went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig went 1 for 3. Matt Quade earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Adam Miller earned a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGER 14 GREENWALD CUBS 7

(Sunday June 21st)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Cubs, backed by sixteen hits, to give their pitchers good support. Austin Schoenberg started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Reagan Nelson threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks.

The Chargers had players that had multi-hit games, led by Jamie Terres, he went 3 for 5 with two doubles for four RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Eric Schoenberg went 3 for 4 with a double for four RBI’s and Austin Schoenberg went 3 for 4 with a double for four RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Nathan Terres went 1 for 5 for a pair of RBI’s and Carter Tschida went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Anthony Reverman went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Reagan Nelson went 1 for 4 and Dylan Gertken scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher, Tyler Hoffman, threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Rademacher threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs were led on offense by Kegan Steuve, he went 4 for 5 with two doubles for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Tyler Thomas went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Rademacher went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1 for 5 for a RBI and Ethan Ettel earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had one stolen base, scored a run and he was credited with a RBI. Brett Englemeyer went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Leukam earned three walks and he scored a run. Alejandro Thompson earned a pair of walks, Henry Braun was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ryan Kraemer scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 17 ROSCOE RANGERS 9

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County foe the Rangers, backed by nineteen hits, including four home runs and three doubles. This was a 10-9 ball game and then the Chargers put up seven runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Chargers, Anthony Reverman started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Reagan Nelson threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers were led on offense by Austin Schoenberg, he went 4 for 6 with a home run and a double, for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jamie Terres went 3 for 4, with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Eric Schoenberg went 2 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Owen Meyer went 1 for 4 with a home run for four RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nathan Terres went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored one run. Anthony Reverman went 2 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk an he scored two runs. Eric Terres went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Welle went 1 for 1 for a RBI, Brent Terres went 2 for 3 and he scored two runs and Luke Dehmer went 1 for 1.

The Rangers starting pitcher, Dawson Hemmesch threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Mackendanz threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Kingfus went 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Rangers were led on offense by Jordan Schleper, he went 2 for 4 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Devon Savage went 3 for 5 with a home run for three RBI’s. Chris Vanderbeek went 2 for 6 with a home run for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Brandon Schleper went 2 for 4 with a double , he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brady Kingfus went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Russ Leyendecker went 3 for 5 and he scored a run. Spencer Evans went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Josh Mackendanz earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Brent Heinen earned two walks, Dawson Hemmesch scored a run and Max Athmann had a stolen base.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 11 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 8

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Steves, a seven run first inning gave the Laker pitchers great support. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cody Stich threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt threw 1 1/3 inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Holthaus went 1 for 3 for three RBI’s and he earned two walks and Cody Stich went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bjorn Hansen went 3 for 6 with a double and he scored a run and Caleb Curry went 1 for 1 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Meyer earned a walk, had a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker went 1 for 3, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Becker earned three walks, had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs. Will Kleinschmidt went 1 for 4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch, Carter Philippi was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Nolan Reuter earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher, Jake Schelonka threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs and four walks. Chris Belling threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Krippner threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Derek Durant threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves were led on offense by Chris Belling, he went 3 for 4 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Hartwig went 3 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Derek Durant went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bo Schmitz went 2 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mat Meyer went 1 for 4 and he earned a pair of walks. Blake Guggenberger went 1 for 5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Logan Siemers went 1 for 5 and he scored a run.Tony Schmitz earned two walks and he scored a run and Ben Oman earned a walk and he was credited with a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2

The Black Sox defeated the Victory League South rivals the Steves, backed by timely hitting and defense. Taylor Erickson started on the mound for the Black Sox’s, he threw a complete game, he scattered five hits, two runs, issued three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Black Sox were led on offense, Nate Mettenburg went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jake Braegleman went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk.Bryan Benson went 2 for 5 and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker went 1 for 2, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Alex Martinez earned a pair of walks, Andrew Wollack and Brady Pesta both scored a run and Trevor Sawyer earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher, Riley Hartwig, threw six innings, he gave up two hits, five walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Nick Krippner threw 2/3 of an inning, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Guggenberger threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit and he issued one walk.

The Steves offense was led by Matt Meyer, he went 1 for 4 with a home run and Blake Guggenberger went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run.Riley Hartwig had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nick Krippner went 1 for 2. Alex Wolhart went 1 for 1 and Ben Oman had a sacrifice and he earned a walk. Jake Schelonka and Cody Wolhart both earned a walk and Bo Schmitz was hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 13 OPOLE BEARS 3 (7 Innings)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South foes the Bears, by seven big runs in the first inning. Starting pitcher Putter Harlander threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jon Bauer threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Croaker threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and one run.

The Lakers had eight players collect hits, led by Josh Becker, he went 3 or 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Caleb Curry went 2 for 2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Carter Philippi went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cole Fuecker went 1 for 2 with a home run, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Bjorn Hansen went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Holthaus went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Cody Stich went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Zac Tomsche went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Will Kleinschmidt was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher, Isaiah Folsom, threw one inning, he gave up four hits, six walks, seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Klein threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Niemeyer threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and a walk.

The Bears offense was led by Joel Klein, he went 1 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s and Tate Lange went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Alex Lange and Matt Huls both went 1 for 3 and Jordan Schmitz went 1 for 2. Steve Benkowski was credited for a RBI and Austin Lange and Tony Boeckermann both earned walks

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 4 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2

The Saints defeated their Victory League South rivals the Black Sox, backed by ten hits and a good pitching performance. Jack Opatz started on the mound for the Saints, he threw a complete game. He scattered six hits, issued three walks, gave up two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Tyler Huls, he went 2 for 5 with a home run and Peter Schumer went 1 for 5 with a RBI. Aaron Welle went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Charlie Slivnik went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Jake Ethen went 2 for 4 and Jack Opatz went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Gombos went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Alex Dalbec earned a walk.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher, Veteran Craig Meyer threw six innings. He gave up nine hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Cody Rose threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Alex Martinez, he went 1 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Jake Braegelman went 1 for 3 with a double and he earned a walk and Bryan Benson went 2 for 4. Tyler Hemker went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and scored a run, Connor Hemker went 1 for 4 and Carter Neuenschwander was hit by a pitch.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 7 OPOLE BEARS 6

The Saints defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by eight hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Jake Ethen started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, issued ten walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints were led on offense by Jack Opatz, he went 1 for 4 with a home run for three big RBI’s and Jake Ethen went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI. Jordan Gombos went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Peter Schumer went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Huls went 2 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs, Jacob Wolter earned a walk and Will Ethen scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher, Jake Nelson, threw eight innings, he gave up seven runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom led the Bears on offense, he went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tate Lange went 2 for 4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Joel Klein went 1 for 3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Alex Lange went 1 for 6 for a RBI and Steve Benkowski went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Huls was hit by a pitch and credited with a RBI and Jake Nelson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited with a RBI and scored a run. Austin Lange earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch and Jordan Schmitz went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk.

CLASS B GAMES

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 SHAKOPEE INDIANS 5 (7 Innings)

The Springers defeated their River Valley rivals the Indians, backed by ten hits, including four doubles to give their pitcher good support. Nick Pennick started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, gave up five runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers were led on offense by Brain Hansen, he went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and Garret Fuchs went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Arnold went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Jungels went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Brad Olson went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1 for 5 and NIck Pennick earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Indians starting pitcher, Josh Meyer threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Caleb Kranz threw four innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Indians were led on offense by Jimmy Bohmbach, he went 2 for 3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Bade went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Patrick Rients went 3 for 3 and he scored a run and Brandon Olson went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Jack Schleper went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Kyle Ryan earned two walks. Kolin Williams earned a walk and he scored a run and Dominick Schleper earned a walk.

NORTHFIELD KNIGHTS 12 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 (7 Innings)

The Knights of the Classic Cannon League defeated the Springers, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles. Jake Mathison started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Conrad threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jonah Smithson threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw the final inning to earn the save, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Knights were led on offense by Thomas Meland, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Scott Benjamin went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s. Sam Maus went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Hunter Conrad went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Ryan Torbenson went 1 for 1 with a double and he scored a run and Jake Mathison went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a two runs. Aldon Severson went 2 for 5, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tim Maus went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jonah Smithson earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and Sam Stuckmeyer went 1 for 3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Tommy McDonald went 1 for 2 and he scored a run, Zach Walton earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cameron Gray earned a walk.

The Springers starting pitcher, George Loxtercamp threw four innings, Jack Arnold threw two innings and Drew VanLoy threw the final inning. The Springers did collect fifteen hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. They were led by Alex Jungels, he went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Arnold went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s. Drew Bulson wen 2 for 4 with a home run, he earned walk and he scored three runs. Brian Hansen went 2 for 5 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs and Brad Olson went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Garret Fuchs went 1 for 4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Drew VanLoy went 2 for 5 and he scored a run and Nick Pennick went 2 for 4.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 14 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6

The Springers defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Lumberjacks, backed by thirteen hits and a dozen walks. Veteran right hander Chris Butala started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Femrite threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Nolan Notch threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued four walks. Jack Steil threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. George Loxtercamp threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 3 for 6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Steil went 1 for 2 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Joe Dempsey went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brad Olson went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned walk and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Nick Pennick went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Zach Femrite earned a walk, was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Nolan Notch earned a walk and he scored a run and Justin Thompson earned a walk.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher Kyle Kipka, issued seven walks, gave up two hits, and seven runs. Drew Beier threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, issued four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alec Dietl threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Foss threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout and Ryan Chmielewski threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Tyler Midas, went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Joe Ziwicki went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Mitch Keeler went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Drew Beier went 2 for 6 and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brandon Buesgens went 2 for 4 and he earned a walk. Ean VonWald earned three walks and he scored a run, Sam Keeler earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Noah Winkelman was hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 5 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 2

The Express defeated their North Star League foe the Saints, with some timely hitting and good pitching performances. Zach Dingmann started on the mound for the Express, he threw three innings, he gave gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Aaron Prauman threw three innings, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw three innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express was led on offense by Max Tibbits, he went 4 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Marquardt went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Thomas Pearson went 1 for 5 for a RBI and Adam Beyer went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Scott Marquardt went 1 for 5, Brooks Marquardt scored a run. Ben Johnson earned two walks and he scored one run.

The Saints starting pitcher, Jordan Flick threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. James Howell threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Saints offense we led by Dylan Weber, he went 3 for 4 and he scored a run and Jacob Niemela went 2 for 4 for a RBI. Collin Krick went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Tyler Brandel went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Noah Halonen and Ben Lindquist both earned one walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated their Victory League South foe the Black Sox. They were down 6-5 going into the ninth inning, when they put six runs to take their 9-6 lead. Brady Linn started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Backes threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Allar threw 2/3 on an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Chris Sundmark threw one inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks. Trevor Lardy threw the final inning to earn the win, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by Alex Geislinger, he went 2 for 5 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Collin Eskew went 3 for 5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and veteran David Jonas went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Sam Distel went 3 for 5 and he scored a run and Tyler Lardy went 1 for 2 with a double and he scored a run. Max Hanson went 1 for 5 for a RBI, Jordan Neu, Nick Skluzacek and Jordan Neu all earned a walk.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher, Bryce Stalboeger, threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Neuenschwander threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Troy Frieler, he went 1 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Hemker went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Connor Hemker went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base. Brandon Bokelman went 1 for 4, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Neuenschwander went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a one run. Andrew Wollack earned a pair of walks and scored a run and Brady Pesta earned a walk and he scored a run.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4 ATWATER CHUCKERS 3

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Chuckers with just three hits and they were aided with six walks. Patrick Courtney started on the mound for the Twins, he threw six innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jeff Salonek threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Dalton Rambow went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Mike Danielson earned a walk and was credited with a RBI. Austen Hadley went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Brady Dolezal went 1 for 2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Josh Soine earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Scott Rambow earned a walk, Ben Kulset was hit by a pitch and Brady Damhof scored a run.

The Chuckers starting pitcher was Jordan Olson, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jared Elkjer threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and a pair of walks. Scott Borman threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Jack Peterson, he went 1 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s. Jordan Olson went 2 for 3 with a triple and a double and he scored one run. David Kingery went 3 for 5 and Eli Albrecht went 2 for 4. Tyler Stegeman went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Josh Kingery earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Cunningham earned a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 (8 Innings)

The Lakers defeated their Sauk River League foe the River Cats, their starting pitcher Chandler Bacon threw four innings, he gave up two his, one run, one walk and he record two strikeouts. Alex Miller threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Colton Fruth threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. Andrew Schmidt threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Lakers had seven players collect hits, led by Justin Kunkel went 1 for 2 with a home run for two RBI’s , he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Andy Linn went 1 for 1 for for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks, had one stolen base and he scored one run. Colton Fruth went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Kunkel went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chandler Bacon went 1 for 3 with a RBI and Tyler Stang went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Miller went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Chadd Kunkel earned two walks and he scored a run.

The River Cats staring pitcher, Callan Henkemeyer threw two innings, he gave up a hit, five runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Proshek threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats were led on offense by Cory Schmidt, he went 2 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Ty Carper went 3 for 4 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Richard Thompson went 2 for 4 for for a RBI and Cole Gueningsman went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 2 for 5 for two RBI’s and Zach Schmidt went 1 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer went 1 for 1 for a RBI and a walk and Adam Smith earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Houge earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run and Jake Carper scored a run and he had a stolen base.

SCHEDULE FOR THE UPCOMING WEEK

July 1st Thru July 5th

Wednesday July 1st

Luxemburg Brewers @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:30

CENTRAL VALLEY

Sunday July 5th

Kimball Express @ Pearl Lake Lakers 2:00

Luxemburg Brewers @ Watkins Clippers 2:00 ???????

Cold Spring Rockies @ St. Nick Nicks 2:00

Luxemburg Brewers @ Eden Valley Hawks 6:00

SAUK VALLEY

Wednesday July 1st

Becker Bandits @ Rogers Red Devils 6:00

Thursday July 2nd

Albertville Villains @ Monticello Polecats 7:30

STEARNS COUNTY

Thursday July 2nd

Spring Hill Chargers @ Farming Flames 8:00

Elrosa Saints @ St. Martin 8:30

Friday July 3rd

Spring Hill Chargers @ Elrosa Saints 8:00

Richmond Royals @ Farming Flames 8:00

Sunday July 5th

Greenwald Cubs @ Elrosa Saints 1:30

Spring Hill Charger @ Lake Henry Lakers 1:30

Meire Grove Grovers @ New Munich 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Sunday July 5th

St. Stephen Steves @ Opole Bears 4:00

CLASS B

Thursday July 3rd

Tempe Banditas @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30