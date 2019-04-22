SCSU Baseball Weekend Recap

The St. Cloud State Huskies baseball team played a weekend series at Crookston. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

U OF M CROOKSTON EAGLES 5 SCSU HUSKIES 3

The Huskies dropped their first game of a four game set with the Eagles, they did take a early led with two runs in the 2 nd and one in the 3rd. The Eagles came back with three runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh inning. Lefty Cal Giese from Stevens Point Area High School of Plover, Wisconsin started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He had only given up a pair of hits entering the sixth inning, where he couldn’t work out of a jam. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lefty Shannon Ahern from The Academy of Holly Angels of Inver Grove Heights threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts, he was the pitcher of record.

The Huskies collected seven hits, including three doubles, led by Ethan Ibarra from of Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada, he went 1 for 4 for two RBI’s. Lenny Walker from Tolleson HIgh School of Arizona went 1 for 4 with a double and Jordan Joseph from St. Michael-Albertville High School went 1 for 4 with a double. Matt Quade from Paynesville High School went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Najee Gaskins of Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona went 1 for 5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mathew Meyer from Sauk Rapids High School went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Aaron Hammann from Chaparral High School earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Zach Rustad threw five innings to earn the win, he now has a five and five record for the season. Dalton Grose threw two innings in relief to earn his ninth save of the season. The Eagles were led on offense by Reed Hjelle he went 3 for 3 with a huge home run in the seventh inning for two big RBI’s, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Brock Reller went 1 for 4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Thoma went 1 for 3 or a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Scott Finberg went 1 for 3 for a RBI.

Saturday April 20 th

SCSU HUSKIES 9 U OF MN CROOKSTON EAGLES 0

The Huskies collected twelve hits, that was plenty of support for the Huskies pitching staff. Right hander, Blake Flint from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona started on the mound. He threw five innings to earn the win, Blake gave up one hit and he recorded nine strikeouts. Right hander Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Right hander, Zach Waltz from Grand Forks Central High School thew one inning of relief, he gave up one hit.

The Huskies collected four doubles, one home run and one triple led by Huskies shortstop, Jordan Joseph. He went 3 for 4 with a double for three big RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. The Huskies catcher, Toran Shahidi had a huge hit, he went 1 for 3 with a triple for three big RBI’s. Husky first baseman, Mathew Meyer went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. The Huskies center fielder, Najee Gaskins went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Third baseman, Matt Quade went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Left fielder, Caeden Harris went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder, Mitch Mallek went 1 for 4 with a home run and second baseman, Ethan Ibarra went 1 for 4.

The Eagles starting pitcher, Jared Grover was the pitcher of record, they had four pitchers total in the game. The Eagles collected two hits, by Griffin Fussy, he went 1 for 2 and Hunter Baldwin went 1 for 1.

SCSU HUSKIES 12 U OF M CROOKSTON EAGLES 2

The Huskies collected twelve hits including six extra base hits and a couple of miscues by the Eagles defense. This is plenty of support for the Huskies pitching staff, lefty Sheldon Miks, from Shakopee High School started on the mound. He threw six innings, he scattered five hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Sheldon now has a 7-1 season record and the Huskies now have a 31-7 overall record and 19-5 NISC record. Right hander Riley Ahern, from the Academy of Holy Angels of Inver Grove Heights, MN threw one in inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Right hander, Matt Butler from Neuqua Valley High School of Illinois threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies had six extra base hits, that included a home run, one triple and four doubles. Junior Najee Gaskins had a big game, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double for three big RBI’s, earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Senior Jordan Joseph continues to swing a hot bat, he went 3 for 5 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Senior Toran Shahidi went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Senior Mathew Meyer went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Senior Mitch Mallek went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Junior Matt Quade went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk, Junior Lenny Walker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and senior Caden Harris scored a run. Freshman Austin Haskamp went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher, Conner Richardson was their pitcher of record. The Eagles leaders of offense; Scott Finberg went 1 for 3 with a RBI and Ben Thoma was credited with a RBI. Griffin Fussy went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Reed Hoelle went 1 for 4 and Brock Reller scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES FOR THE HUSKIES

Wednesday April 24 th

Minot State University Beavers @ Huskies (2 Games) (1:00/3:00) Faber

Saturday April 27 th

Northern State University Wolves @ Huskies (2 Games) (1:30/3:30) Faber

Sunday April 28 th

Northern State University Wolves @ Huskies. (12:00) Faber

SCORES FROM AROUND THE NSIC

MN State Univ. Mankato 11 Wayne State College 2

MN State Univ. Mankato 4 Wayne State College 3

Wayne State College 9 MN State Univ. Mankato 5

Augustana University 4 Winona State Univ. 1

Augustana University 10 Winona State Univ. 5

Augustana University 16 Winona State Univ. 11

Winona State University 10 Augustana University 4

Sioux Falls 7 University of Northern Iowa 1

University of Northern Iowa 1 Sioux Falls 0

University of Northern Iowa 10 Sioux Falls 4

Bemidji State University 6 Northern State Univ. 5

Northern State Univ. 10 Bemidji State University 3

Northern State Univ. 7 Bemidji State University 4

Minot State University 15 Minnesota State Southwest 12

U of M Duluth 12 University of Mary 6

U of M Duluth 6 University of Mary 4