SCSU Baseball Picks Up Another Win Tuesday

The #11 St. Cloud State Husky baseball team topped Benedictine University at Mesa 8-2 Tuesday night in Tucson, Arizona.

The Huskies continue to roll, their offense collected thirteen hits, giving their pitching staff a tremendous amount of support. Blake Flint, a right hander from Pinnacle High School of Arizona threw 7 innings to earn the win. He scattered three hits, issued two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Riley Ahern, a right hander from The Academy of Holy Angels threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Zach Iten, a right hander from Watertown-Mayer High School threw one inning in relief to close out the game. He gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by senior Mathew Meyer from Sauk Rapids High School. He went 3 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three big RBI’s and he scored one run. Lenny Walker, a junior from Tolleson High School of Arizona went 2 for 5 with two doubles for three big RBI’s. Mitch Mallek a senior from Stevens Point Are High School of Plover, Wisconsin, went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Matt Quade, a junior from Paynesville High School went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned a pair of walk and he scored a run. Najee Gaskins, a junior from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona, went 1 for 4 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Toran Shahidi a senior from Ames High School of Iowa, went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp a freshman from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 1 with a RBI. Ethan Ibarra, a senior rom Liberty High School of La Vegas, Nevada went 1 for 5. Aaron Hammann, a junior from Chaparral High School of Parker Colorado, earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Joseph, a senior from St. Michael-Albertville High School had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk.

The Red Hawks of Benedictine of Mesa dropped to 14-7 overall on the season. Ryan Wicketts was their starter on the mound, he was their pitcher of record. Roger Varella went 2 for 4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Hudson went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and Jeremy Williams went 1 for 2 with a double.

Upcoming Games for the Huskies:

Wednesday (Today) Concordia of St. Paul (4:00)

Thursday Bemidji State Univ. Beavers (7:00)