2 Central MN Wrestlers Perform Well at National Event

Two local 6th grade wrestlers claimed national championships over the weekend in the 2024 Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals & Boys National Recruiting Showcase held in Des Moines, Iowa.

This event is the first major USA Wrestling tournament of the season. There was 3,962 Wrestlers from all 50 states that participated. There were 389 Wrestlers in Owen's & Hank's division.

Hank Gutormson of Foley placed 1st at 135 pounds and Owen Willis of Sartell placed 1st at 160 pounds.

Hank Gutormson (photo courtesy of Shawn Willis) Hank Gutormson (photo courtesy of Shawn Willis) loading...

Quarterfinal - Hank Gutormson (Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota) won by fall over Hazen Crank (Raw Wrestling Club) Fall 0:53

Semifinal - Hank Gutormson (Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota) won by decision over Casen Sparks (Ankeny Wrestling Club) Dec 6-2

1st Place Match - Hank Gutormson (Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota) won by tech fall over Jacob Sanchez-Vasquez (Steel City Reloaded Wrestling Club) TF 15-0

Owen Willis (photo courtesy of Shawn Willis) Owen Willis (photo courtesy of Shawn Willis) loading...

Quarterfinal - Owen Willis (Minnesota) won by fall over Maddox Sampson (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) Fall 1:44

Semifinal - Owen Willis (Minnesota) won by fall over Hunter Hoops (Evansville Wrestling Club) Fall 2:52

1st Place Match - Owen Willis (Minnesota) won by fall over Micah Wonderlich (DC Elite Wrestling) Fall 1:27

Both Gutormson and Willis wrestle for Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota. Information was provided by Shawn Willis.