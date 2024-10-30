2 Central MN Wrestlers Perform Well at National Event
Two local 6th grade wrestlers claimed national championships over the weekend in the 2024 Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals & Boys National Recruiting Showcase held in Des Moines, Iowa.
This event is the first major USA Wrestling tournament of the season. There was 3,962 Wrestlers from all 50 states that participated. There were 389 Wrestlers in Owen's & Hank's division.
Hank Gutormson of Foley placed 1st at 135 pounds and Owen Willis of Sartell placed 1st at 160 pounds.
Quarterfinal - Hank Gutormson (Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota) won by fall over Hazen Crank (Raw Wrestling Club) Fall 0:53
Both Gutormson and Willis wrestle for Pursuit Wrestling Minnesota. Information was provided by Shawn Willis.