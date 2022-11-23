Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This

Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt explains that it is important to fish locations you know early in the season. He says small bodies of water and skinny lakes will be the first to ice over and become safe to fish on. He says in northern Minnesota on Red Lake they are reporting 5 to 6 inches of ice and resort owners, who check ice conditions daily, have given the go ahead to go ice fishing with a full go ahead expected by Friday. Schmitt says he talked to a guy who was fishing on 3 inches of ice in the Faribault area earlier this week which he says was unexpected.

Schmitt says blue, clear ice is always the most solid and safest to walk on. He says the white milky looking stuff tends to be less safe. Schmitt says be diligent with your surroundings by looking for cracks. He suggests with early ice not to fish alone in case of the worst case scenario.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.